Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 794.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

