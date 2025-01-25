Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.86 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 57,028 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Life Group

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Mark Adams bought 116,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £50,093.28 ($62,546.24). Company insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

