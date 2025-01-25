Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

