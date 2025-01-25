Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Waters by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,757,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,005,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3,627.0% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $410.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $416.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

