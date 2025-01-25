Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and traded as high as C$14.21. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 314,340 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

