Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 910.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

