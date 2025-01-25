Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 530.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after buying an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

