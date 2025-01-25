WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and traded as high as $52.77. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 99,659 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.