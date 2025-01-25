Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $78,003,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 17,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 284,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $258.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.36. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

