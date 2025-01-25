Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Worksport in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ WKSP opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.76% of Worksport worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

