Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xunlei by 42.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xunlei by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.