Zacks Research Comments on KeyCorp’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.