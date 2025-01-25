Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,916,310.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.86. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

