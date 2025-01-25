Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $13.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,818,277.61. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,251. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

