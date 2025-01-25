Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CMC Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 48,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 119.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.