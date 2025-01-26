1,066 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $344.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.76 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.