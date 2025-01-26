12,723 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,589,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 173.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 675,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $70,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,140.12. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,220 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 735.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.09 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

