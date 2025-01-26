1,374 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AppFolio by 183.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total transaction of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,944.24. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $178,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,113. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,891. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.57.

AppFolio Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $235.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.98 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

