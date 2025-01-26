1,825 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.47.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

