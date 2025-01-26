2,626 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 34.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,661,000 after buying an additional 80,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AGCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AGCO by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 823,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

