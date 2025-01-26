710,471 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 710,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.33). Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

