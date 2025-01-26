8,602 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ENI by 25.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

