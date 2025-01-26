880 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.