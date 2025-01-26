Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $85,600.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $460,531.50. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,128.72. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $2,198,342. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.