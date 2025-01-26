Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,355 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,264 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 584.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,571,000. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,140,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,021,808.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

