Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

