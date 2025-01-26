American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $53,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

