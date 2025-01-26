Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.15 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 112.94%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

