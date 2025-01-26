AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $158.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

