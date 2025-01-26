Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

