Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $236.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

