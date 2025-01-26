Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $527,000 Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 127.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYRE opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.86. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.56). As a group, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYRE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.