Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 309,176 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,176 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

