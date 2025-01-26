Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 68,796 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,406,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 193,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,766 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market cap of $462.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on PACB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.