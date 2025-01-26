Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $367.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.