Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of -481.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $5,007,386.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,370,199.43. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $3,172,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,403,676.25. This represents a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,132 shares of company stock worth $69,429,058. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.