Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.41. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is 638.89%.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.