Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NetEase by 13,747.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,227,000 after buying an additional 6,213,248 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in NetEase by 86.8% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,092,000 after buying an additional 1,203,129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NetEase by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 666,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,316,000 after buying an additional 72,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.