Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

