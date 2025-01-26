Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $730,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,484,640. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,383 shares of company stock valued at $88,981,508 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.94.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $240.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $268.34. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,098.30 and a beta of 3.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

