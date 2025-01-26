Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 933,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,802,000 after acquiring an additional 390,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,041,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,328. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.16.

NYSE ROK opened at $288.08 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

