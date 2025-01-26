Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after buying an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 497,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGF opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

