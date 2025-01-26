Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.00. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. This represents a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

