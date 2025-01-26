Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 151.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

