Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

