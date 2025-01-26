Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.03. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

