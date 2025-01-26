Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $121.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

