Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5,381.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,886 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.