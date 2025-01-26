Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $108.16 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

