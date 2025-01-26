Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

SE stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.23 and a beta of 1.54. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

